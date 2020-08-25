Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh has shared some of the rare and unseen family photos of the late Bollywood actor.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been more than two months since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but fans and family members are still struggling to come to the terms. Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The news shocked everyone and his death became one of the biggest mysteries in the recent as CBI is still investigating the case.

As CBI investigates the case, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh has shared some of the unseen family photos of the actor on Instagram. The photos are from Shweta's wedding ceremony and reception. "In some realm, we will always be together...#GudiaGulshan," she captioned her post.

Shweta also added that she will soon upload a video of Sushant Singh Rajput from his Sangeet ceremony. "I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it," she wrote.

In another post, she shared one more unseen photo of Sushant Singh Rajput from her wedding reception. In the photo, Sushant can be seen hugging her. Shweta also revealed that Sushant and she cried a day before the reception.

"Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time," she captioned the post.

In one more post, she also shared a group photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with their family memebrs along with a YouTube video link.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma