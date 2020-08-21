New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor do all possible things to impress the audience on the screen, they just do not focus on their tremendous acting skills, dance moves and expressions, they also work on their physical appearance. There are so many actors and actress in the Bollywood those who are known for their commendable body transformations for each character. Whether is it, Aamir Khan who gained wait for Ghajni and Dangal at different times and loosen the wait for Tare Zameen Par and 3-Idiots or Vicky Kaushal from Massan to Uri: The Surgical Strike, all these actors inspired us to be a gym freak. So here is a glimpse of fitness freak actors and actresses of Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan

Disha Patani

Salman Khan

Aamir Khan

Shilpa Shetty

Sharing this photo on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Time is a luxury for me. On days when I’m engulfed with work, responsibilities, duties, travels and trying to be the best mother, wife, professional... with so much happening simultaneously, it sometimes leaves me scrounging for time. While I try to motivate people to focus on their health, tending to my own health and fitness becomes tough sometimes (believe it or not). It ain’t as easy as it seems...So, I’ve been making the best of this precious time to focus on my health... because health is wealth. Investing in yourself is the best investment you’ll ever make... it’ll reap benefits to last you a lifetime, quite literally! So, choose to make time and take good care of yourself. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho”

Vicky Kaushal

Malaika Arora

Vidyut Jamwal

Sharing this picture on Instagram, Vidyut wrote, “Your Black Belt has an Expiry date: The day you stop learning or Training.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Posting this motivation picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “More stretching, less stressing Stay flexible, stay fit and stay fab”.

Arjun Kapoor

Posted By: Srishti Goel