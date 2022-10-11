In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Make Heads Turn As They Arrive In Style For Ashvini Yardi’s Birthday Bash

Bollywood’s one of the most good looking couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani surprised their fans as they arrived together at producer Ashvini Yardi’s birthday party on Monday. The duo looked stylish as ever as they posed together before entering the venue.

Dressed in a dazzling golden skirt and a white crop top, Kiara looked gorgeous as ever. Sidharth opted for a casual look and donned a denim shirt paired with a pair of gray jeans and white shoes.

Take a look at some pictures from the event:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumored to be dating since the shooting of their 2021-war drama film ‘Shershaah’. Though Neither Kiara nor Sidharth have confirmed their relationship, the duo have often been spotted together going out on vacations.

While on an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, Kiara opened up about how she and Sidharth met for the first time at a party together. She narrated how during a wrap up party of Karan Johar’s web series, ‘Lust Stories’ which featured Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the duo caught up for the first time and have been close ever since. Kiara also mentioned how Sidharth is more than a close friend to her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani recently starred in box-office successes like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ opposite Kartik Aaryan and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ opposite Varun Dhawan. She’ll reunite once again with Kartik Aaryan for their upcoming romantic-comedy film ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’.

Sidharth Malhotra is currenty busy with the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Yodha’ in which he’ll be seen alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. The film is slated to release next year. Sidharth will also be seen in the Indra Kumar directorial ‘Thank God’ which also stars Ajay Devgn. The movie is slated to release on Diwali and will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu.’