From Aditi Rao Hydari to Rashmika Mandanna, check out the summer style look of these actresses | See Pictures Inside

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shruti Hassan, Rashmika Mandanna, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Mohabbatein fame actress Kim Sharma was spotted in Mumbai on April 3. Well, the celebrities are leaving no stones unturned to impress the fans with their look, and this time the actresses were seen giving chick summer vibe, and we are all for it.

Actress Shruti Hassan was looking cool in all-black attire. She donned a black jogger with a full-sleeved black T-shirt. She paired it with black shoes and her hair was styled in a high bun.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari was snapped at Bandra. She kept her look casual and was donning a black basic T-shirt with grey wide-legged pants. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail, and she was looking beautiful in it.

The Mohabbatein film fame, Kim Sharma was also spotted in Bandra. She was looking gorgeous as ever in a white kurta which she paired with a white bag and beige slippers. She kept her hair open and was looking beautiful in it.

The South Indian actress, Rashmika Mandanna, who is set to mark her debut in the Bollywood film in which she is starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted in Mumbai. In the pictures, it was seen that she donned a beautiful boho maxi dress which she paired with a denim jacket and was looking gorgeous in it.

To take her style game a notch higher, she styled her casual maxi dress with white glasses and white sneakers. It wouldn't be wrong to say that she was nailing it.

Well, Rashmika has also bagged another film in Bollywood in which she will share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is titled Goodbye.

