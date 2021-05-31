Shanaya Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share a glimpse of her latest Mexican-style photoshoot. Scroll down to take a look at her pictures below.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As if the scorching heat outside wasn't enough to raise the temperature that now newbie Shanaya Kapoor has come out with her hot photoshoot. Yes, the starkid who's soon going to burst on the silver screen with the infamous Dharma Productions shared a few pictures on her official social media handle where she is looking oh-so-gorgeous.

Donning a majestic Mexican-style hat, and a white bikini, the diva looked stunning on camera. Be it her poses or the over all theme, the actress-to-be managed to slay everything with utmost oomph.

She took to her Instagram account to share 3 posts including a series of these pictures from her shoot. She captioned one of her pics saying, "mentally I’m in Mexico ordering for tacos by the beach #tbshootdays"

Isn't she looking stunning? Well, we bet she is one of the most stylish starkids in her league.

As soon as she posted her pics, comments started pouring in from fans, friends and family. Veteran actress and Maheep Kapoor's close friend Neelam Kothari Soni showered love on Shanaya's clicks by posting heart emojis. While former model and family friend Deanne Panday too commented on her post.

Meanwhile, talking about her background, Shanaya Kapoor is actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter. Actor Anil Kapoor is her uncle while actors Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are her cousins.

On the work front, Shanaya is set to debut through Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He announced a film with the starkid earlier this year which will mark her debut in Bollywood. Taking to her social media account, Shanaya had also made the announcement about joining Karan Johar's banner. She wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies , can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal