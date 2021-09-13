Rhea Chakraborty took her Instagram to share a stunning picture of her in all-black attire. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty is in talks again but this time for her stunning pictures. Rhea Chakraborty recently took to her social media handle to share a picture of her. Ever since the picture is share, Instagram users have showered her post with likes and comments.

Rhea is looking glamorous in the picture. In the picture, Rhea can be seen posing in front of the camera wearing a black dress. She donned a black bralette with the same color netted top and a pair of leather pants. Taking to her Instagram Rhea captioned the picture, " PEACE OUT #narishakti."

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Among the flood of comments, Some celebs have also reacted to Rhea's latest photo. Shibani Dandekar commented," Hot," and celebs like Anushka Ranjan and Anusha Dandekar also commented on the picture of her.

Rhea is very active on social media these past few days posting videos and pictures of her. Earlier, the actress shared a post on the overuse of social media in daily life. She wrote, "Mindless scrolling on social media causes disengagement in real life, disengagement in real life makes it seem dull and boring. Live your life, your life is not here, it's all around you. Love RC."

The actress was in talks for her arrest in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput and has spent several days in jail too. The actress after her return has maintained a low life but is constantly coming up with new projects. She shared a lot of posts online since her release from jail but this monochrome picture marked the first glamourous picture that she shared in a while.

Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen in the film Chehre which also featured, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in important lead roles. Siddhant Kapoor, Anu Kapoor and Raghuveer Yadav also played an important role in the film. The film has been released on OTT. The film revolves around an 80-year-old man (Bachchan) with a penchant for a real-life game with his group of friends.

Posted By: Ashita Singh