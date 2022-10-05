In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna Is Too Cute To Handle At The Special Screening Of Debut Hindi Film 'GoodBye'

Rashmika Mandanna was all smiles as she arrived at the special screening of her debut Hindi film, ‘Goodbye’. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in lead roles, will be released in cinemas on October 7, 2022.

Looking comfy-yet-chic in her cool attire, Rashmika posed happily for pictures. The ‘Pushpa’ star wore a tee with a pair of jeans and kept her hair down in soft curls. Rashmika striked her signature ‘heart’ pose and was seen interacting with guests at the event.

Take a look:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Rashmika Mandanna has been vocal about how honored she feels to be working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In a long Instagram post, Rashmika wrote, “I still can’t believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer…A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa .. but my God- how grateful am I.”

“I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It’s been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special..PS – See papa and Tara in 5 days on 7th October..cinemas near you!,” read Rashmika’s post.

Also starring Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta, the film is being touted as a family entertainer.

Meanwhile, Rashmika, who is basking in the success of her last release, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ alongside Allu Arjun, will be soon seen paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika and Ranbir will be seen together in ‘Animal’, which will release in cinemas in 2023. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Rashmika also has Siddharth Malhotra’s ‘Mission Majnu’ in her kitty.