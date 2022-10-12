In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Return To Mumbai After Their Trip To Maldives

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all smiles as they arrive at Mumbai airport. (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Rumored lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the Mumbai airport arriving back from an undisclosed location. The duo, who starred together in films like ‘Dear Comrade’, were reportedly together on a vacation in Maldives.

Dressed in an all-white outfit, Rashmika rounded her look with a pair of orange sneakers and a white cap. On the other hand, Vijay looked handsome as ever in a white and black shirt paired with black trousers. The duo was all smiles as the paparazzi present at the airport captured their pictures.

Rashmika and Vijay have shared a close bond ever since starring together in films like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna recently starred in her Bollywood debut film, ‘Goodbye’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The movie was received well by the audiences and critics and garnered positive feedback.

Talking about her Hindi movie debut, Rashmika said that she feels its time for her to spread her wings. “This is the time for me to spread my wings and do every kind of film because it is important to do so as an actor. I don’t want to be comfortable doing a particular kind of film. I want to learn and teach myself what my kind of films are because I haven’t figured it out yet,” Rashmika said in an interview with PTI.

Rashmika will next be seen in two more Hindi films; “Mission Majnu” with Sidharth Malhotra and “Animal” with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Vijay Deverakonda recently starred in pan-India film ‘Liger’. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The film, bankrolled by Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur, failed to make a mark at the box office and was criticized by the film critics for poor screenplay.