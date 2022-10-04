In Pics: Ranveer Singh In His Rs 3.5 Crore Lamborghini Is A Sight You Just Can’t Miss

Ranveer Singh knows how to steal the limelight anywhere he goes. The actor, who is known for his impeccable fashion choices, recently arrived at the launch of music composer Devi Sri Prasad’s first ever Hindi (non film) song.

Ranveer looked uber cool in a neon green ensemble, which he paired with a pair of sunglasses. But what was more interesting was his new car that he posed along with. Take a look at these pictures:

Ranveer Singh’s pricey possession is a Lamborghini Urus, which is amongst the fastest SUVs in the world. While the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star already owns a red coloured model of the Lamborghini Urus which he bought in 2019, the actor recently bought the car’s latest version, the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition. It is reported that the Lamborghini Urus starts at the price of Rs 3.15 Cr, while his latest car, the Pearl Capsule Edition, starts at a base price of Rs 3.43 Crore. Talking about cars, Ranveer also owns a luxury Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, which is worth a whopping sum of Rs.2.43 crores.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in OTT giant Netflix’s special interactive episode ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’. The episode became a sensation on social media, with several memes being made on the same. ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ rwas well received by the audiences and was amongst the top watched episodes at the time.

In films, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ that released in May this year. The film failed to impress the audiences and was rated average by the critics.

Ranveer will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s next directorial film ‘Cirkus’, where he will be paired alonside Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2022 and will mark the return of Ranveer-Rohit duo, who previously worked together in ‘Simmba’.

After ‘Cirkus’, Ranveer will be paired once again with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s next directorial project, ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ . The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan and will hit the theaters sometime in 2023.