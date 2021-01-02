New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's two most favorite couples Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh welcomed the new year 2021 in an adventurous way at Ranthambore National Park. Now, the photos of them are doing round on the internet, and from the picture, it is seen that they all are striking a pose together and are looking amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

In the photo, Alia is seen in a black bomber jacket and Ranbir is seen in a green and black hoodie. On the other hand, Ranveer and Deepika are seen twinning in black outfits and have their face masks on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

As soon as the picture went viral, fans went gaga over it and started flooding the comment section with the heart emojis. The celebrities were headed to a luxury resort in Jaipur to celebrate their New Year with families. Ranbir and Alia were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh also shared a picturesque view from the forest and he captioned the post that read, "Views."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

(Photo Credit: Pallav Paliwal)

Ranbir- Alia, and Ranveer- Deepika's trip came to an end on January 2 and they were seen at the Mumbai airport returning back from their trip.

Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture on December 29 in which Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor were seen and fans went super excited after seeing the photo and they wanted to see a glimpse of Alia and Deepika too. Ranbir and Alia also went jungle safari on the first day of 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma