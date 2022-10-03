In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Nails The Ethnic Look As He Attends Durga Puja 2022

Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of his latest release, ‘Brahmastra’, was spotted attending his director friend Ayan Mukerji-hosted Durga Puja in Mumbai on Monday. The actor looked handsome as ever in a white kurta pajama set, which he paired with a Nehru jacket to make it look more stylish.

Ranbir attended the Durga Puja on Monday morning. Along with Ranbir, Ayan Mukerji’s Durga Puja was one star-studded event. The pandal saw various celebrities from Bollywood, including Ayan’s cousin Kajol, Rani Mukerjee, Tanisha Mukerjee, Jaya Bachchan and his close pal Mouni Roy. The ‘Brahamstra’ duo posed happily for pictures as they seeked Maa Durga’s blessings.

Take a look at Ranbir’s stylish looks:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his fantasy film, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.’ The film, which released in theaters on September 9, was an instant success at the box-office and broke several records. ‘Brahmastra’ starred Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and also saw Shah Rukh Khan appear for a cameo in the film.

Ayan Mukerji, post the theatrical success of the film, announced that he has already started working on ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’. Although the cast of the film has not been revealed yet, it is being speculated that Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan might play the lead role in the next installment of the fantasy trilogy.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with director Luv Ranjan. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and will release early 2023.

Ranbir will also be seen in ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, ‘Animal’. The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and will release sometime next year.