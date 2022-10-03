In Pics: Pooja Hegde Flaunts Her Abs With Her Latest Gym Look

Pooja Hegde, who has been on a roll with back to back films in Hindi and South film industry, was recently spotted in the suburbs of Mumbai. The ‘Radhe Shyam’ star, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’, was spotted in her uber cool athleisure outfit by the paparazzi.

Looking chic in her sportswear, the actor donned a blue bralette along with a matching lower and teamed her outfit with an oversized jacket. The diva looked stunning with her soft curls and accessorized her look with a pair of glasses. But what caught our eye were her killer abs that completely stole the limelight.

Take a look at her pictures:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde has had a busy year in 2022. The ‘Housefull’ star starred in the Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’, which released in March this year. The Pan-India romantic period drama failed to impress the audiences and was bashed by the critics for its poor narrative and storyline. The film was a box-office failure.

Pooja also starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the Tamil action-drama film, ‘Beast’. The film, which released in April this year, was made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore and managed to collect roughly around Rs 135 crore. The film was dubbed as a box-office failure.

Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ The duo will be paired up for the first time onscreen in this Farhad Samji directorial, which is scheduled to hit the theaters this year on December 30. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal.

Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also star in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’. Based on Shakespeare’s novel ‘The Comedy of Errors’, the film will see Ranveer Singh working with Rohit Shetty once again after their 2018-action comedy film, ‘Simmba’. The film will release on Christmas this year and will also star Jacqueline Fernanadez.