Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi spotted at Mumbai's Bandra, have a look at her sizzling red gown.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nora Fatehi is making the heads turn with her exuberant looks. Earlier today, dancing sensation and actor Nora Fatehi was spotted by the paparazzi in a beautiful long red gown at Mumbai’s Bandra. With straight-manageable hair and light peach makeup, she looks adorable, as always. She was snapped wearing a navy blue mask, contrasting with her vibrant dress. The actress possed to the camera with folded hands and greeted paps with a sweet gesture. Nora’s closeup is a must-watch among all these pictures as she glows like a princess.

Bollywood actress has made people turn with her astounding appearance in a peachy makeup look.

Nora Fatehi is looking magnificent in this casual red-coloured gown. She greeted paps with folded hands.

Noha Fatehi never missed a chance to impresses her fans with her astonishing dressing style and these pictures are proof to it.

Nora's peace pose to the cameras is just adorable. Her gloomy and astonishing look can make your weekend even more vibrant.

Nora Fatehi is known for her sizzling dance moves. She continues to rule the dancing industry with several hits 'Manohari' in 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'O saki saki' in 'Batla House', 'Dilbar' in 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Kamariya' in 'Stree' and 'Garmi' in 'Street Dancer 3D'. The actress has also been roped in opposite to Vicky Kaushal in his first-ever music video, Filhaal. Nora will be next seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'.

Posted By: Srishti Goel