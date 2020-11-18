Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared the adorable photos from their honeymoon and you just can't miss them, check it out here.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are taking the internet by storm with their mesmerizing pictures. The couple is currently in Dubai for their romantic getaway and since then, they have been dropping the romantic pictures from their exotic honeymoon and you just can't miss it. The much-in-love couple is enjoying their honeymoon and their pictures are going viral on the internet.

Recently, the couple was in Atlantic, The Palm, and the duo was seen cuddling each other in the golden sand. The duo was looking amazing in their cool yet stylish look as they were donning the baggy tracksuit and were having their best time.

In one of the pictures they were seen lip-locking and were looking very much in love and it just made us go aww. In another photo, Rohanpreet was carrying Neha in his arms and they were looking at each other.

There was another photo in which the couple was posing with sand art that reads, "I love You Neha"

The couple tied the knot on October 24, 2020, in New Delhi according to Sikh rituals. The wedding was a small affair and it only witnessed family and close friends in attendance. After their wedding, the couple also hosted receptions which saw some TV celebs, blessing the couple.

The couple also blessed their fans' feed on Diwali as they posted pictures of themselves celebrating the festival with full enthusiasm in Dubai. Neha captioned the post that reads, "Our first diwali together and most special one. Happy Diwali everyone! God bless you all."

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has sung songs like Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba, and many others. Rohanpreet shot to fame with his stint in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He also participated in the show India's Rising Star and was the first runner-up in the second season.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma