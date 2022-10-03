In Pics: Neetu Kapoor Aces The Glam Quotient In A Bright Yellow Top

Neetu Kapoor is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood these days. After delivering a superhit at the box-office with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ film, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, the actor has been constantly busy with reality shows and other films.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor was spotted exiting a clinic in Mumbai’s Juhu. Looking beautiful as ever, the actor donned a bright yellow top and paired it with blue jeans. She kept the look casual and accessorized it with a pair of glasses.

Take a look at her pictures:

Neetu Kapoor has always maintained an active social media account. The veteran actor often takes to her Instagram account to share updates from her personal as well as her professional life with her fans. Recently, on the occasion of her son Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday, Neetu posted a picture of Ranbir and herself, where the two can be seen sharing a big laugh.

“This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength,” wrote Neetu in the caption.

Neetu’s son Ranbir and his wife Alia Bhatt, who got married in April this year, are expecting their first child together. The duo have been busy with the promotions of their film,’Brahmastra’, and will soon take a break to focus on their personal lives.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo.’ The film was a big box-office success.

Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Letters To Mr Khanna, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Sunny Kaushal will reportedly play Neetu’s son in the film. Talking about the film in a recent interview, Neetu Kapoor said that the film is not a regular mother-son story but rather explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. “I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios’ first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart,” Neetu added.