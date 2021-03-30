Malaika Arora was last seen on the reality show India’s Best Dancer. Apart from this, she also marked a special appearance on the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kapoor family is not only known for their acting skills, but also for their get together and chatty evenings. Recently, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were spotted outside Kareena Kapoor Khan's new residence. And, looks like the Kapoor family is set for a lovely evening.

In the photos, Neetu and Riddhima were looking amazing. Neetu donned a blue shirt with ankle jeans which she paired with black and beige footwear. She also carried a black colour sling bag and was wearing a black mask. On the other hand, jewellery designer Riddhima was looking beautiful as ever in a peach colour shirt and black jeans which she paired with pencil jeans and a pink colour side bag. Well, Riddhima and her iconic hair were doing the magic and she truly aced the casual yet chic fashion game.

Have a dekko at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

Today, actress Malaika Arora was also spotted outside her residence. The Munni Badnaam Hui song fame was looking cool in an oversized sky blue shirt which she paired with blue shorts and aqua green sneakers. Well, the actress also donned a dark blue mask and kept her look minimal yet subtle. Her hair was styled in a bun.

Talking about Malaika, on Tuesday, she uploaded a picture on Instagram in which she was seen posing flawlessly in a yoga pose. She shared the photo with the caption, that read, "Keep pushing yourself beyond boundaries! Strive for excellence! Learn, un learn and re learn!"

Swipe to see pictures of Malaika Arora:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the reality show India’s Best Dancer. Apart from this, she also marked a special appearance on the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma