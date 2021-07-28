Mouni Roy took to her official social media handle to share the pictures where she can be seen posing in a yellow floral dress. Scroll down to see her pictures.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's no doubt that Mouni Roy is a stunner. Be it her TV career or Bollywood, the woman is slaying with her fashion game and how. The actress who is a popular face in the industry now knows pretty well how to garner everyone's attention on social media. Yes, she keeps on teasing her fans with her stunning Instagram looks time and again.

And this time too the actress did something similar by sharing a bunch of clicks on her official social media handle in a beautiful bright yellow dress. She captioned her photos saying, "I get too hungry for breakfast at eight... I like the theatre so never go late... I read a book wide wide awake.. That’s why…… 💗 🖊... (Finish the sentence) ☺️"

Meanwhile, sharing another series of pictures in her same outfit Mouni wrote, "It's a wonderful world... I'm just walking on air... Talk of heaven on earth... I've got more than my share... Haven't got a care... Happy all day through... It's a wonderful world... Loving wonderful you"

Take a look at her pictures here:

In the pictures, Mouni Roy looked stunning as she wore a beautiful floral long dress with a thigh-high slit.

Her off-shoulder outfit which comes with a deep neckline is perfect for the season.

She teamed her look with dewy makeup including kohled eyes and tinted lips.

As soon as she shared the clicks on social media, fans couldn't stop but gush over her beauty.

Many commented calling her a 'stunner' while others flooded the comment section with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni will next be seen in Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

So guys, what are your thoughts on her stunning pictures? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal