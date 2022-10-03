In Pics: Mouni Roy Exudes Elegance And Grace In White Saree As She Visits Durga Puja Pandal

MOUNI ROY is currently basking in the success of her latest film 'Brahmastra' and received a lot of appreciation for her stellar performances in the film. She recently attended the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji.

The actress looked elegant and graceful in a white saree and paired the outfit with a stunning heavy necklace. She also posed with Ranbir and Ayan and was seen standing with Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan.

Take a look at her pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about Brahmastra, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna. Talking about director Ayan Mukerji, Mouni wrote, "An exceptional mind, a creative genius, a very warm friend & gods favourite child, HAPPY BIRTHDAY. This year all my love, prayers and energies are being channelised towards your labour of love, faith & life Brahamastra; I pray you can reel and immerse in all the light & love that the film brings you after its release...May your life always be as enlightening and warm as you are. love you."

The actress started her career in 2006 with one of the most popular television shows of all time ' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. Before starting her career in films, Mouni is one of the well-known names in the television industry and starred in many hit tv shows.

She later gained immense popularity after starring as Sati in the mythological show ' Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' in 2011. She has participated in the reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was recently seen as a judge in the dance reality show 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 5'.

She made her Bollywood debut in the film Gold, opposite Akshay Kumar. She was later seen in a song in the movie 'KGF Chapter 1' Hindi version. She later starred in Romeo Akbar Walter, along with John Abraham. She was seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao.