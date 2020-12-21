Anita Hassanandani shared a few pictures from her baby shower bash and they are just unmissable, see pics inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are soon to be blessed with a baby child and recently Ekta Kapoor hosted a baby shower for her friend. The bash was attended by many Television industry celebs and now the photos and videos from the event are doing rounds.

From the pictures, it is seen that Anita was donning a yellow dress with silver work on it and she was looking radiant in that dress. Not to forget to mention, she was looking none less than a diva in the pregnancy look. Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Sanaya Irani were also a part of the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Anita shared a few pictures from her baby shower bash and she captioned the post: "Bout my perfect baby shower." While sharing another post, she wrote, "Baby shower done right! Thanks Tanusri Dasgupta and Ekta Kapoor for hosting us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Anita also shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as, "OMG! Itsssss a baybeeeeeeee! Thank you, thank you. Thank you my Tanusri Dasgupta and Ekta Kapoor for this amazinggggg evening! I love you guys."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Anita's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aditi Bhatia is over the moon. She wrote, "Never have I been so happy for getting replaced #BabyReddy we are Ready for you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Actor Karan Patel also attended their baby shower and wrote, "Taashu and Ro, you guys are going to be the best parents in the world. Can’t wait for the little bundle of joy to arrive and for our holidays with the babies ... Love you guys. May God bless you two and the soon arriving Lil munchkin forever and ever."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma