After Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai, Sunny Leone joins the bandwagon of the doppelganger. Read on to check out the pics of actress' lookalike.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunny Leone is one of the most beautiful and hot actresses in Bollywood. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans on their toes with her goofy videos. When Ragini MM 2 actress stepped into the entertainment world, she created a heavy buzz on social media. Similarly, her doppelganger Aaveera Singh Masson is creating a buzz for being her lookalike.

Yes, you read that right, after Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, the latest to join the bandwagon is Sunny Leone. Recently, Aaveera featured in ace singer Mika Singh's music video titles 'Glassiyari'. Ever since the Punjabi singer dropped the video, netizens are not just praising the song but are also going gaga over the starlet.

Here have a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaveera Singh Masson (@aveera.singh.masson)

Calling her Sunny Leone, netizens praised her beauty and are now looking forward to seeing her in more upcoming videos.

Well, we didn't buy it at first, but when we scroll down Aaveera 's pics on Instagram, it proved that she has similar features.

Here have a look at her pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaveera Singh Masson (@aveera.singh.masson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaveera Singh Masson (@aveera.singh.masson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaveera Singh Masson (@aveera.singh.masson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaveera Singh Masson (@aveera.singh.masson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaveera Singh Masson (@aveera.singh.masson)

This is not the first video of Aaveera, earlier, she has featured in many music videos including, a Punjabi video titled Zakham. She has more than a million views on her music videos on YouTube.

Well, this is not the first time a celeb has a doppelganger. Lately, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger created a heavy buzz for her striking resemblance with the actress. Netizens found uncanny similarities with Pakistani blogger Aamna Imran. (Click here to read the full story)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone has several films in her kitty which are scheduled to release this year, namely Veeramadevi Rangeela, Koka Kola, Helen, Kotigobba 3 and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. With Rangeela, Sunny will be making her debut in the Malayalam industry.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv