New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's beauty queen Aishwarya Rai is always on the mind of her fans, and they leave no chance to simp on her. Well, it looks like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was not enough for the internet as they have found her yet another doppelganger. This time, the internet came across a Pakistani blogger who has some uncanny similarities with the actress.

The doppelganger of Aishwarya is a Pakistani blogger Aamna Imran, who lives in the United States of America. As soon as the netizens came across her Instagram profile, they started flooding the comment section with compliments.

One of the users wrote, "My god you look like aish.."

Another user wrote, "Ohh my god, you are copy of Aishwarya Rai.. very beautiful.."

Yet another wrote, "Congratulations,. Bollywood is soon going to contact you.. they've found the copy of aish.."

The popular shutterbug Viral Bhayani also posted a picture of Aamna on his account, and he wrote, "Aankho Ka Khel."

As he shared the post, netizens went gaga over her pictures and they bombarded the comment section with heart emojis. One of the users said, "I thought it is Aishwarya Bachchan."

Another wrote, "good that you mentioned her name.. otherwise, I thought she was Aishwarya."

Aamna also shared the same post on her Instagram profile. She added a caption to it that read, "Thank you @viralbhayani for the feature."

However, this is not the first time when the internet came across the profile of doppelganger of Aishwarya Rai. Earlier, a TikTok video went viral in which a girl named Ammuzz Amrutha was seen recreating the scene from Aishwarya's film.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the film Fanney Khan in which she shared the screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma