In Pics: Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty And Chitrangdha Singh Set The Ramp On Fire At Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Take a look at Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty and Chitrangdha Singh at Lakme Fashion Week 2022

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 05:11 PM IST
Minute Read
Rhea Chakraborty, Malaika Arora and Chitrangdha Singh at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood actresses recently set the stage on fire at the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumabi this week. On Friday, B-town divas including Malaika Arora, Chitrangdha Singh and Rhea Chakraborty walked the ramp in full style and looked sizzling in their outfits.

Malaika Arora walked the ramp for the designer label Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki. The diva looked sizzling in a blue outfit as she flaunted her killer abs. 

Image Credits: Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty slayed the fashion game in an orange outfit and completed her look with a veil. The actor walked the ramp for Guapa.

Image Credits: Viral Bhayani

Chitrangdha Singh looked glamorous as ever as she walked the ramp for Eshaa Amiin. The diva slayed in a blue and yellow outfit and looked absolutely breathtaking.

Image Credits: Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, the ongoing season of the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) is being held in Mumbai from October 12 and will conclude on the final day, October 16. Several A-listers have made it to the ramp this year.

Ananya Panday will be walking the ramp on Day 4 for designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Talking about the same, Ananya opened up about her excitement in a press statement.

“I am really looking forward to Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India this season. It feels great to be back in Mumbai again and walk for one of my absolute favourite designer duos,” the ‘Liger’ star added.

“You can expect a stellar show from Pankaj and Nidhi with a collection that is a true fashion rendition of the freshness and vibrancy of the Lakme 9To5 Vitamin C + range and in essence, a reflection of my personality,” said Ananya in the press statement. 

Notably, renowned fashion designer Shahab Durazi will also be making a comeback on the runway after a gap of 12 years at the upcoming FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

