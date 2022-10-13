In Pics: Kiara Advani Amps Up The Style Quotient In A Colorful Co-Ord Set For 'Chhello Show' Screening

Kiara Advani aced the fashion game as she arrived at the special screening of Gujarati film ‘Chhelo Show’ or the ‘The Last Film Show’. The diva opted for a green co-ord set with minimum accessories and makeup to round up her look.

Looking radiant as ever, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star arrived at the red carpet of the screening and posed happily for the pictures. Take a look:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Other popular Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rasika Dugal, Jaaved Jaferi, Neena Gupta, Sunny Kaushal, Rohit Saraf, Mrunal Thakur, Pratik Gandhi, Pratik Babbar were also spotted attending the special show.

Notably, ‘Chhello Show’, described as a coming-of-age drama about a young boy’s love affair with cinema in a village in Saurashtra, made headlines after it was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. The film will be released in theaters across the country on October 14.

After being selected for the honor, director of the film Pan Nalin thanked the jury. “I could have never imagined such a day would come and bring light and celebration of light. ‘Chhello Show’ has been enjoying love from around the world but there was an ache in my heart that how do I make India discover it? Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens! Thank you FFI, Thank you Jury,” the director added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has had a busy year with two back-to-back successful releases; ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu followed by ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Kiara will next be seen reuniting with Kartik Aaryan for their upcoming romantic-comedy film ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’. The film is expected to release in 2023.