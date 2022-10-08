In Pics: Khushi Kapoor Aces Her Gym Look In Beige Crop Sweater And Track Pants

KHUSHI KAPOOR will soon make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhat's directorial 'The Archies'. The actress is already popular on social media and has already gained a huge fan following because of her stunning looks and outfits.

Recently, Khushi was spotted outside her gym and aced her casual look. She wore beige track pants and paired them with a cardigan.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Talking about Khushi's Bollywood debut. The Archies will release on Netflix. The movie will be the musical adaptation of The Archies comics and will be directed by Zoya Akhtar. Announcing her debut, Khushi wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

A new poster of The Archies was unveiled earlier. Sharing the new poster, the official Instagram account of Tiger Baby Films wrote, "Someone asked to say Ar-cheese. Arriving soon, only on Netflix."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Baby (@tigerbabyofficial)

Meanwhile, the film's director Zoya Akhtar had a conversation with Jon Goldwater, CEO of Archie Comics talking about the comic's musical adaptation. Mr Goldwater reveals that The Archies' characters were created in 1941 and they live in a fictional town called 'Riverdale'. Zoya further reveals that The Archies will be set in the Anglo-Indian community of India and it is set in the magical and fictional hill station. The movie is set in the 60s.

Zoya said, "It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive.”

Apart from Khushi Kapoor, star kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will also make their Bollywood debut. The movie also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The star cast was shooting for the film in Ooty. The Archies will release on Netflix next year. The official release date of the film has not been revealed yet.