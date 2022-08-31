In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya And Other Stars Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, is here and our celebs from the film and television industry are surely in a festive mood. Like each year, several celebrities including singer Rahul Vaidya, actor Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan Arjun Bijlani and choreographer Ganesh Achary were spotted bringing Lord Ganesha into their homes on the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav 2022.

Bollywood celebs such as Shilpa Shetty like each year welcomed Lord Ganesha to her house. Kartik Aaryan, Kunal Khemmu and Soha Ali Khan were spotted visiting Lord Ganesha Temples on the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav 2022.

On the eve of Ganesh Chauth, popular television star Rahul Vaidya was seen dressed in casuals as he carried the Ganpati idol. He could be seen posing for the camera happily.

Tv actor Arjun Bijilani also brought Ganpati Bappa to his new house. Taking to Instagram he shared a post and wrote, "I am a happy man today. Aaj Graha Pravesh hai and will get Bappa home as well. People who know me know how much I tried to move in before but it just dint happen. I guess this was the reason, Bappa wanted to come in with me only and the best part is that today is my favourite day as well TUESDAY !! For some, it may be a coincidence but for me it’s not. Like they say everything happens for a reason .. Thank you God for everything. I wanna thank all my friends family and well-wishers for always keeping me in their prayers. And a big thank you to all my fans who have made me who I am. Thank you thank you thank you !!! #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya."

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary also brought home Lord Ganesha's idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple is pregnant with their second child.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary also brought Lord Ganesha to thier house this year and choreographer Ganesh Acharya was spotted taking the idol of Ganpati to his house.