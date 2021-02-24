Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan along with her husband Kunal Kemmu, BFF Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted near Bebo's residence to meet the newborn.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their bundle of joy- a son, on Sunday. As soon as this news broke out, their fans and celeb friends poured in congratulatory messages on social media. After two days of giving birth to her second child, Bebo was discharged from the hospital. On Tuesday, the couple along with Taimur Ali Khan and the newborn were spotted as they returned to their residence.

Now, a few hours after returning to their residence, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan along with her husband Kunal Kemmu, BFF Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted near Bebo's residence. Karisma was seen wearing donning an oversized grey top paired with a long skirt.

Malaika was seen in an army print jacket with a white crop top and cargo pants. She completed her look with heels. While her boyfriend Arjun looked dapper in a partially unbuttoned shirt and denim.

Speaking to Times of India, Randhir Kapoor revealed who the newborn resembles. Kareena Kapoor's father told the portal that he resembles his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain. Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur," Times of India quoted Randhir saying.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently shifted to their new plush house that has a special nursery for the newborn. Also, it has a dedicated room for little Taimur. The motive behind shifting to a new house is to give a comfortable environment to their kids. Kareena also dropped the sneak-peek into her luxurious nest on her Instagram handle which left her fans gawking.

