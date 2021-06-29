Kareena Kapoor looked radiant in a jet black bodycon dress. She was accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladakh. Scroll down to see the pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been ages ever since we have spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan out in the town. But the wait was finally over as the new mommy finally made an outing at her friend's Manish Malhotra's place. Yes, Bebo stepped out for a lunch get-together at her designer friend's home and was accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor, and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladakh.

The Good Newwz actress, who is known to create a style statement of her own, has her fashion game on point always. And this time too she didn't dishearten her fans with her look as she was seen in a jet black slip-on dress which she teamed up with pumps, a bun hairdo and no-makeup-look.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor and her girl gang's pictures here:

As soon as, Kareena was spotted at Manish Malhotra's home, paps couldn't help but started clicking her pictures. Although she was wearing a mask too, she removed it later after photographers insisted to click a proper photo of her face.

Meanwhile, talking about her personal life, Kareena recently gave birth to her second child, a baby boy in February and has been enjoying motherhood again. She married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and has another son with him named Taimur Ali Khan who was born in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium starring late actor Irrfan Khan, where she made a guest appearance. Apart from that Kareena's last full fledged role as lead was in Karan Johar's Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani. And now she will next feature in Aamir Khan's Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump' named 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' The film is expected to release this Christmas.

