New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The newlywed couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are out for their honeymoon and they are making sure to treat their fans with their beautiful photos from their honeymoon in the Maldives. From waking up underwater in Maldives resort to snorkeling, they are enjoying to the fullest.

In the recent photos shared by Kajal, she was seen snorkeling with husband Gautam while the two were holding hands underwater and it is just adorable. Taking to Instagram, the Singham actor shared the photos and her caption reads, " I love the ocean. I’ve always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it."

In the second picture, Kajal is seen exploring the ocean alone and was looking none less than an aquamarine. She captioned the post, "Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn’t realise exist !"

In the third photo, Kajal and Gautam were seen embracing their underwater love and were holding each other's hands. She captioned the photo, "The universe is an ocean upon which we are the waves. While some decide to surf, others venture to dive.” – Charbel Tadros"

She also posted a picture in which the actress was seen hugging Gautam while the two were seen enjoying the serene beauty around. In another photo, Kajal is seen waking up on the bed with Gautam by her side. She was carrying a blue silk dress in the photo. A bottle of water was seen on the bedside table. There were more seating arrangements in the resort too.

Kajal and Gautam got married on October 30 in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. She made the announcement about her marriage on Instagram on October 9. The photos of her wedding rituals and after-party had been going viral on the internet and now the internet is in love with the couple's honeymoon pictures.

