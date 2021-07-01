Janhvi Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share her old vacation pictures with her friends. Scroll down to see pics and read more about the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to keep her fans updated with her Instagram pics. Recently, the 'Roohi' actress shared a bunch of throwback clicks from one of her vacations with her friends.

She took to her official social media handle to drop a series of photos where she is seen having a gala time with her pals. In some pictures, she is seen posing with her friends including filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi and director Sharan Sharma while some of her pics are her individual ones featuring sunset.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her pictures saying, "wildflower wildfire."

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in horror-comedy 'Roohi' starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Apart from that, the actress will next be featuring in director Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. She has just wrapped up the shooting for the same.

Janhvi also has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and multi-starrer Takht in her kitty.

Talking about Dostana 2, it's a sequel of 2008 classic film Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Takht stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and more in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' which also starred Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. The film turned out to do well at the box office and Janhvi was shot to fame with her first film. Later she worked in films like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal