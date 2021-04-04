Ileana D'Cruz will be seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is that time of the year when people gear up for the festivities and enjoy their meals with friends and family. Yes, we are talking about Easter. Well, the Bollywood divas, Ileana D'Cruz and Malaika Arora also stepped out for Easter. Both of the actresses were spotted in Mumbai and their style statement was all out and about. Ileana stepped out in Bandra for Easter shopping, whereas Malaika stepped out with her family for Easter lunch.

The Rustom actress was spotted at a bakery in Bandra and was posing for the shutterbugs. In the pictures, Ileana was giving all the cool and spring vibe as she donned a white knot crop top with ripped wide-legged pants. She paired it with a yellow tie-dye shrug and she was looking absolutely stunning in it. To accessorise her look, she carried a gold key and lock pendant and a black fringey bag with sneakers.

See Ileana's pictures:

Talking about Malaika, she was heading with beau Arjun Kapoor to her parent's home for Easter lunch. The Munni Badnaam Hui song fame actress was looking gorgeous in a yellow wrap maxi dress. Her hair was styled in a bun and she accessorised her look with rings and a watch. Well, the actress kept her look minimal yet subtle. On the other hand, Arjun was styled in a casual look. He donned a basic T-shirt with black jeans and was looking dapper in it.

See Malaika and Arjun's pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will be seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is being helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the film Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma