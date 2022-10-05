In Pics: Hrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad Make For A Stylish Duo At Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding Reception

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their friends in the Hindi film industry in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The bash was attended by several B-Town celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee.

Also in attendance was ‘Vikram Vedha’ star Hrithik Roshan. Looking dapper as ever, Hrithik nailed the style quotient in a white shirt which he wore along with a black suit. Hrithik was spotted arriving at the event with girlfriend Saba Azad, and the duo happily posed and smiled for pictures together.

Hrithik and Saba were amongst the first guests to arrive at the event. While Hrithik looked handsome in his black suit, Saba made her entry in a traditional ethnic outfit and opted for a lustrous green kurta set.

Take a look at their pictures:





Recently, Hrithik Roshan featured in ‘Vikram Vedha’ alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film was well received by the critics and audiences and has been having a good run at the box office. Praising her boyfriend for his performance, Saba took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of Hrithik on her story. “Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hard-working human I know – you make me so so proud Ro!!.” wrote Saba on her Instagram. “Congratulations to team #vikramvedha for a super engaging film – iv seen is twice and Im gonna see it again…and again!!.” Saba posted another story for her beau Hrithik.

For theunversed, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were rumored to be dating early this year when they were spotted going out for a dinner date together in February. Soon after, Saba was seen joining Hrithik for a family get-together.

Hrithik and Saba made their first official appearance together at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in May this year and have been going strong ever since.