New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor hardly ever fails to impress her fans with her pictures. Yes, the teenage icon keeps everyone updated with her photos on Instagram. And recently too the actress shared a series of clicks from a beach amidst a sunset. Janhvi was accompanied by her friend Orhan Awatramani who was seen in one of the pics.

In her post, the actress can be seen wearing a white and animal print bikini. While uploading the photos, she captioned them as, "Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting"

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post here:

Isn't she looking gorgeous? Well, as we said she never fails to impress. Recently, she shared a bunch of other pictures where she can be seen wearing a white comfy dress. The 'Dhadak' actress captioned the picture saying, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music"

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the pivotal roles. Meanwhile, she has quite a few projects in her kitty including Good Luck Jerry, Karan Johar's Dostana 2, and his multi-starrer film Takht which also reportedly stars Kareena Kapoor.

For the unversed, Janhvi belongs to a film family of Kapoors, she is the daughter of director, producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. She also has a younger sister named Khushi Kapoor who is also expected to make her debut soon. Meanwhile, Janhvi entered films through Karan Johar's Dhadak which also had Ishaan Khatter as the male lead.

So guys, coming back to Janhvi's beach clicks, what are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know

