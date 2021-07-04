Sunday is an official day to relax and pamper oneself to the fullest. Talking about B-town celebs, they have their own way of kickstarting and pampering themselves on weekends.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunday is an official day to relax and pamper oneself to the fullest. Talking about B-town celebs, they have their own way of kickstarting and pampering themselves on weekends. Bollywood's power couple Shahid Kapoor and Meera Rajput Kapoor are quite fitness freaks, and ditching the usual laidback Sunday mood, Meera began her day on a healthy note.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mira posted a video wherein she can be seen skipping the rope while Khaled's C'est la vie plays in the background. The mum of two was seen dressed in a plum-coloured sports bra paired with maroon leggings. She captioned the video as "Morning grind"

In another story, she treated her fans with refreshing selfies post her workout and captioned it as "Done"

Shahid Kapoor also took to his Instagram story and wished her fans "Good Morning" with a super hot shirtless selfie. In the pic, the actor shined like a summer morning in his tinted sunglasses. Seeing the pic, it seems the couple kickstarted their Sunday working out together.

Malaika Arora also kickstarted her day on a healthy note, however, it seems the gorgeous actress ditched her workout routine rather than indulged in some healthy drinks. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared some pics on how she began her day with an immunity booster drink, baked cookies and detox drink. She captioned her story as "Sunday is for self-care"

Kangana Ranaut on the other hand kickstarted her day in Hungary, where she is shooting for her upcoming film Dhakaad. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a beautiful pic donning a pretty floral dress. She captioned the images as 'Hungarian Summer'

How did you kickstart your Sunday? Do let us know

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv