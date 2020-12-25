Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Mehendi ceremony was organised at ITC Grand Maratha in Andheri East, Mumbai. Their wedding festivities began with the traditional 'chiksa' ceremony, see photos inside.





New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and her fiance Zaid Darbar are having a blast at their pre-wedding festivities. The adorable couple is all set to tie knots on December 25. However, right before the wedding, the pictures of their Mehendi ceremony are doing rounds on the internet and they are just out there to give you the urge to crash a wedding ASAP.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar is well known for her top-notch fashion taste and she made sure to look her best at her pre-wedding festivities and she also made Zaid twin with her outfit. They both were seen donning teal blue outfits for their Mehendi ceremony.

Gauahar was carrying a teal blue sharara with pink embroidery work on it. She was looking beautiful yet gaudy with her subtle makeup look and she carried a statement mathapatti with heavy earrings and a necklace to complete the look. On the other hand, Zaid was complimenting his bride to be as he donned a teal blue kurta with a matching embroidered Nehru jacket over it.

Earlier, the couple was seen in yellow outfits as they were heading for their Haldi ceremony. The actress also shared photos from her Haldi ceremony on Instagram and added the caption that read, "Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah.”

The couple's Mehendi ceremony was organised at ITC Grand Maratha in Andheri East, Mumbai. Their wedding festivities began with the traditional 'chiksa' ceremony and now pictures of the couple's intimate Mehendi ceremony are doing rounds on the internet.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got engaged on November 5 and today they are going to tie the knots.

