New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar have finally tied the knot and the duo is making sure to make netizens go gaga over their aesthetic pictures from their wedding functions. The couple tied the knot in a sight to behold nikah ceremony and now the pictures from couple's wedding receptions have started doing rounds on the internet and you just can't dare to miss it. The couple in the pictures are looking like they are walking right out of a dream and not to forget to mention they surely look like a Match made in heaven and you can't agree more with it.

In the reception, Gauahar was seen in a gorgeous golden and maroon colour lehenga that had beautiful embroidery work on it. She donned the look with a long maroon trail and was also carrying a tiara that just made her look even gaudier. On the other hand, Zaid was seen in a black embroidered sherwani. The couple's posing game is top-notch as they were seen holding hands and laughing their heart out and were looking good together.

Gauahar and Zaid's wedding festivities were an intimate affair and it was attended by close friends and family members. Earlier, the couple also shared some of the pictures from their Mehandi ceremony on Instagram.

(Photo Credit: Pallav Paliwal)

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared the photos with the caption that read, "Qubool Hai," they wrote as the caption.

Thanking the designers, for their dreamy Nikah outfits, the couple wrote "QUBOOL HAI . Outfit- @laamofficial . Thank you laam . thank you soooo much @sairashakira for customising my dream nikah outfit."

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple started hitting off on December 22. They had their Mehandi and Haldi ceremony in the Plush Hotel in Mumbai. In the wedding, Gauhar was seen in a white and golden embroidered ivory sharara outfit with statement jewelry and the couple were twinning their outfits as Zaid complimented her in a sherwani.

