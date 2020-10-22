New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who is making headlines with her wedding announcement with fiance Rohanpreet Singh, has shared a romantic and adorable photo from her big day. Ahead of her wedding, the singer shared a picture on her Instagram with Rohanpreet sharing a moment when 'he proposed her'. The couple is all set to tie the knot on October 26 in Delhi. Earlier today, Neha left for Delhi to perform wedding rituals. A few days ago, their wedding invitation went viral and now the actress has herself shared a glimpse of her much-awaited day. Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's romantic pictures from marriage proposal to NehuDaVyah

Along with the picture, Neha Wrote in the caption, "The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You." The couple looks so beautiful and astonishing at their happy moment. In the picture we can see, Rohan is holding a red coloured board and 'Will You Marry Me' is written on it with a sparkling white.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet shared similar pictures from the day and wrote, "Hey my love first of all, I wanna tell you that.. from The day I met You my connection with my Smile has become more stronger! Jis din hamara Roka hua, Uss din mujhe aisa mehsoos huya ki mera Sabse Haseen Khwaab Sach hogya?? Aur main chahta hun hamari life ka har ek momment he itni khushiyon se bhara ho.. Touchwood! Sanu kade kise di v nazar na lage. I promise i will take all of your pain nd in return i will give you all the happiness of this world ?? Waheguru ji sukh rakhan Mata Rani sukh rakhein."

Sharing an exuberant picture with fiance Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet wrote, "We Look Good Together! Don’t we? Touchwood." In the picture, the couple is seen giving some major relationship goals. Neha is seen wearing an adorable pink coloured dress and Rohan wears a black and white suit along with a bow-tie. He also wears a pink colour turban to match it with Neha's look.

After watching this picture, you all must be wanting some to look at you the way Rohanpreet looks at Neha. Sharing this picture on Instagram, Rohanpreet Singh wrote, "Oye Tu Meri Hai, Sirf Meri!! Love You the most @nehakakkar."

Bride-to-be Neha Kakkar also shared some heartfelt moments from the shooting of her song NehuDaVyah alongside fiance Rohanpreet Singh. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting to see the real wedding ceremony pictures of singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

Posted By: Srishti Goel