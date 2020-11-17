Harshaali Malhotra aka 'Munni' played the role of Salman Khan's companion in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, check out how she looks now.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: In 2015, Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' became a super hit film and it was loved by everyone. The film left an impression on everyone's heart but there was one child artist who managed to steal the show, the one who we just can't forget, the little girl 'Munni'. Harshaali Malhotra aka 'Munni' played the role of Salman Khan's companion in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

After her stint in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali became very famous and she was the talk of the town for her cute looks and amazing acting skills. She is pretty much active on social media and now on Diwali, she posted a series of photos from her festivities, and let us tell you that she is all grown up now.

In the photos, the beautiful child actor was donning a red salwar suit with a golden dupatta. She captioned her post stating, "Happy Diwali, everyone!! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful year ahead for us all. Be safe... #festivevibes #diwali #light #diyadecoration #loverangolis."

Harshaali has been part of shows like Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha. She was born in 2008 and now she is 12 years old. She has been featured in advertisements with Salman Khan and also Karisma Kapoor.

There were also reports that stated she was offered several TV shows offer, but her mother refused it all as she wasn't interested in her daughter pursuing her career in acting in TV serials. Harshaali is yet to sign a Bollywood movie.

She had also won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination, making her the youngest person to be nominated in the category. She won the Screen Award for Best Child Artist among several other awards and nominations that year.

