Apart from Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt too shared their Monday pictures on Instagram. Scroll down to take a look at the actresses' pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mondays bring along Monday blues for some, while some look forward to starting their week with enthusiasm. And our Bollywood stars are no different. Recently Anushka Sharma shared a picture with hubby Virat Kohli after sneaking in a quick breakfast.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped the pic where she is seen taking a bite and wrote "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious."

Meanwhile, seems like Deepika Padukone spent her Monday lazing around. Yes, the actress uploaded two pics of her while trying the challenge 'Expectations vs Reality' where she was seen working out in the 'Expectations' and lying on her bed in 'Reality'.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan shared yet another gorgeous picture of herself in a workout pose. She captioned her pic saying:

Fitness First! ☝️💪

As imperative as quenching your thirst 🙌

Focus your mind and allow your energy to burst

Alia Bhatt too shared a picture of herself taking the #SOHFIT40DAYCHALLENGE on her Insta story.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is working on an untitled project with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from that, the actress has also been roped in for Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and besides this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty.

Talking about Sara, she will be featured in Atrangi Re which stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the leads. On the other hand, Anushka recently gave birth to a baby girl named Vamika and is enjoying her motherhood. However, she has bounced back to work with a few ad shoots.

