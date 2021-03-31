Anushka Sharma and Soha Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai. The two actresses along with Rakul Preet Singh were seen colour-coordinated in blue pants and white top. Scroll down to take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: New mommy Anushka Sharma is back on set after giving birth to her baby daughter Vamika. Yes, the actress was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday while stepping out of her vanity van. She was seen wearing a white top and denim lowers.

Anushka Sharma wanted to continue working post having her baby and had said that acting truly makes her happy. Also, she was featured in a number of ads while she was pregnant during the lockdown. The actress recently came back from Ahmedabad with her little one where she went to accompany her husband Virat Kohli for his India VS England series.

Anushka seemed cheerful while she was snapped at the shooting location.

Apart from her, actress Rakul Preet Singh was also papped in the town while she stepped out in Bandra. On the other hand, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were spotted post their gym session. But what caught our attention was all the three actresses were in the same coloured looks.

Yes, all the three actresses were coincidentally dressed in blue pants and white tops. Take a look

Talking about Anushka Sharma, the actress's film and web series like Bulbul and Pataal Lok as a producer was well appreciated by the audience. Both Bulbul and Pataal Lok were released during COVID-19 lockdown last year on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video respectively.

So guys, coming back to the celeb-spottings, what are your thoughts on the three actresses' colour-coordinated pics? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal