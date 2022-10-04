In Pics: Ananya Panday Aces The Casual Look In White Crop Top And Blue Denim Jeans

ANANYA PANDAY has been busy with her work recently as she was in Mathura shooting for her film Dream Girl 2. She took a break from work and went to Italy for vacation. The actress was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai and looks lovely in her casual outfit.

Ananya kept her outfit simple and casual yet stylish and was seen wearing a white crop top. She paired the tee with blue denim jeans.

Take a look at these pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in the pan-India film Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan. Unfortunately, Liger failed to have a successful run at the box office. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. The movie was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ahead of Liger's release, Ananya thanked the fans for all the love during the promotions and also thanked her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She wrote, "34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities - what’s kept us going is YOUR love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER.

She added, "Also appreciation post for this guy right here Vijay Deverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else - you’re simply the best, thank you for being you!"

She recently announced her upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The star cast of Dream Girl 1 will return for its sequel as well. The cast from Dream Girl 1 includes Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. Whereas, Ananya Panday is the new addition to the star cast. The veterans Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa will star in the movie as well.