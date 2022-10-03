In Pics: Ananya Panday Aces The Athleisure Look As She Gets Spotted After Her Yoga Class

Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the pan-India film, ‘Liger’, was spotted on Monday getting out of her Yoga class. The diva looked fresh as a daisy as she stepped out in her athleisure outfit and was captured by the paparazzi waiting outside.

Spotted in a cool tee and a pair of shorts, Ananya held her hair back in a bun. The diva paired her outfit with a pair of slippers and kept it casual yet cool.

Take a look at her pictures:





Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday recently starred in the pan-India film ‘Liger’. Released in cinemas on August 25, 2022, the film failed to impress the audiences and critics. Also starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson, the film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Charmee Kaur and Karan Johar.

‘Liger’ marked Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in the Hindi film industry and faced boycott calls soon after some statements by the actor irked the audiences.

Ananya will next star along with Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Dream Girl 2’. A sequel to the 2019 comedy film, the movie has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Along with Ayushmann and Ananya, ‘Dream Girl 2’ also stars Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. Recently, the cast and crew of the film were in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where they shot for a teaser of the film.

Ananya Panday will also star in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film will release sometime in 2023.

The ‘Student Of The Year 2’ star will also be seen in an upcoming project with ‘Brahmastra’ star Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya had posted a picture of the two with the caption, “new day, new shoot, new best friend #DostAstra.”