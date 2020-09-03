New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After his rumoured breakup with Janhvi Kapoor, the gossipmongers in B-town have come up with the juiciest gossip about Ishaan Khattar. Dhadak actor is now rumoured to be dating his Khaali Peeli co-actor Ananya Panday. Well, the dating rumours started coming up massively after Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday got engaged in a social media flirt with each other. Amidst lockdown, Ishaan and Ananya were in constant touch regarding their film's post-production. Although, the couple has been seen setting up off-screen chemistry but did not make any official comment on it. Now, the couple has been spotted by the paps in Mumbai.

(Pictures were taken by Pallav Paliwal)

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday have been cast together for Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli. It is an action-packed film produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra and Zee Studios. Ishaan Khattar is roped in to play the character of a Taxi driver named Banda Blackie, whereas, Ananya Panday will play an elated girl Pooja Gujjar. Along with Ananya and Ishaan, the film also featured Pataal Lok fame Jaideep Alhawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The teaser of the film is already out but the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Talking about the filming career, Ishaan Khattar made his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. After the release of the film, they were rumoured to be in a relationship that got over in December last year. However, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with karan Johar’s popular college-romance sequel Student Of The Year 2. She has also been featured in Kartik Aaryan and bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Voh.

Posted By: Srishti Goel