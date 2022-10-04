In Pics: Alia Bhatt's Maternity Style Is On Point In This Flowy Light-Hued Dress

Alia Bhatt, who was recently in Singapore to receive her ‘Time 100’ Impact Award, arrived back in the city on Monday night. The ‘Brahmastra’ star looked comfy yet chic in a flowy light-hued dress which she accessorized with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Alia let her hair down and wore a pair of Louis Vuitton footwear to round off her look. To keep her safety first, the ‘Gully Boy’ star also wore a mask as she came out of the airport.

Take a look at her pictures:

During her speech while receiving the honor, Alia talked about how she always wanted people to think how flawless and intelligent she was. “I think 10 years ago when I started working, all I thought about was how I would one day take over the world. How everyone, everywhere would know who I am and how hardworking and talented and intelligent and bright and flawless I am. I wanted to be perfect and I wanted the world to know it,” said Alia, adding that she still doesn’t know how she ultimately achieved it.

“Tonight, I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths. For example, I’m terrible at spelling. Like, really bad. But I do know what to say to someone who’s vulnerable. I have no sense of geography. Zero. I do not get directions. But I have a deep sense of respect and regard for different cultures. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak. But my emotional intelligence is something that I’ve worked really hard to cultivate. I have a tendency to be hard on myself with regards to my weight and my appearance. But I never say no to French fries because, you know, YOLO (You only live once),” said Alia in her speech.

While also mentioning her husband Ranbir Kapoor in her speech, she mentioned that he deserves an award for putting up with her on a daily basis. “Thank you to you all for patiently listening to me. Thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me. Thank you to my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis,” joked Alia.

Concluding her speech, Alia Bhatt mentioned her ‘little one’ and how the honor has impacted her, but also her child. “And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me–me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech. Thank you so much,” concluded Alia.

Alia Bhatt is expecting the arrival of her first child with Ranbir Kapoor sometime towards the end of this year.