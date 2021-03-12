In the video, Alia Bhatt is looking gorgeous in a red traditional outfit with a matching mask. Ayan was looking dapper in an all white kurta-pyjama.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were spotted at Mukteshwar temple in Juhu. The actress was papped sans her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who was tested COVID-19 positive recently.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is looking gorgeous in a red traditional outfit with a matching mask. Ayan was looking dapper in an all white kurta-pyjama. The duo posed for paparazzi on their way back. One of the shutterbugs asked Alia if she had wished for something special, to which Alia replied that 'yes' she has wished for something special, but she can't share it with them.

Here have a look at the videos:

Apart from Alia and Ayan, celebs like Ekta Kapoor and Ronit Roy were spotted with their family to attend the Maha Shivratri puja at Mukteshwar temple.

Here have a look:

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, on the work front, she is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor before he was tested positive. The film, which is bankrolled by Karan Johar, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. The first part of the film is scheduled to release this year, however, the makers have yet not announced the date.

Alia is gearing up for her first release after COVID-19, that is, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is all set to release on July 30. Apart from this, she will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli's big-budget film, RRR, which is scheduled to release on the occasion of Dushera.

Meanwhile, ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor have been tested COVID-19 positive, Alia has confined herself at home. However, soon she will be returning the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi to wrap up the pending scenes.

