In Pics: Akshay Kumar In Onesie Proves That He Can Ace Casual Look Like No Other

AKSHAY KUMAR is one of the busiest actors in the film industry and is currently gearing up for another film. He is busy these days promoting his upcoming film 'Ram Setu' and this will be his fifth film this year.

The actor was recently spotted at cafe Yauatcha in Mumbai and he looks dapper in his casual outfit. He can be seen wearing a comfortable onesie and completing his look with sunglasses and shoes.

Take a look at his pictures:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Akshay recently unveiled the teaser of his film on the occasion of the first day of Navratri. Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Ram Setu ki pehli jhalak. Just for You. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. Batana zaroor. #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The teaser opens with Akshay Kumar talking about saving Ram Setu within three days. Then we see glimpses of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev trying to escape. The teaser did not reveal much about the storyline of Ram Setu. In the end, we see a glimpse of Akshay Kumar approaching Ram Setu' under the water.

Unveiling the poster and the release date of Ram Setu, Akshay wrote, "Judiye humare saath aur baniye iss romanchak safar ka hissa. Ram Setu ki duniya bhar me pehli jhalak. Aaj dopahar 12 bje. Are you all set? #RamSetu. October 25th. Only In Theatres worldwide."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The official synopsis reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage."

Ram Setu is an action-adventure film which will release on October 25, 2022. The movie will release on Amazon Prime as well after its theatrical run. The movie also stars Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nasser, Pravesh Rana and Jennifer Piccinato. Written and directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra, Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, Aashish Singh and Prime Video.