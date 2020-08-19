Have a look at the stunning sun-kissed pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always amazed her fans with her stunning pictures and exuberant dressing sense. PC is highly active on social media and has the highest followers on Instagram among all the Bollywood actresses. Her charming look and incredible presence made her even more adorable in the pictures. Have a look at some of her sizzling sun-kissed selfies.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram from California, she looked absolutely sizzling in this sunny photograph.

Priyanka Chopra shared this adorable picture on her Instagram, captioned it, "wanderlust".

This is of the craziest picture as PC shared this photo to give a glimpse of expectations versus reality during high sun.

Priyanka Chopra stunned in white krosia dress along with a terrific sun glow on her face.

PC shared a pictures where she has been seen wearing a mass to protect herself from coronavirus and a suntan.

Priyanka Chopra's love for her pets and mother earth cannot be ignored. In this picture she looked sp appealing while posing with her pets and

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actress Priyanka Chopra looked marvelous in this sun-kissed picture.

Priyanka looked so delighted and exuberant in orange flower print white shirt. Her pose perfectly matches with the beautiful sunset.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been last seen in the Bollywood release 'The Sky Is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Also, she has been seen in the Hollywood film, 'Isn't It Romantic' in 2019. Priyanka Chopra started her film career in 2003 with 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy'. However, PC will be next seen in Netflix originals 'The White Tiger'.

