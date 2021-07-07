Shagufta Ali is struggling to find work in the industry, especially during the lockdown. She has been battling depleting finances due to poor health.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Shagufta Ali popularly known for her best TV shows like Saans, Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has opened up about facing financial difficulty for the last four years. The actress who has given over three decades of her life to the TV industry has been battling depleting finances due to poor health. She is also struggling to find work in the industry, especially during the lockdown.

Ali was diagnosed with diabetes six years ago and since then the her roles started drying up. The 54-year-old actress has been out of work since 2018. Her last work was Bepannaah in which she played a cameo role. The actress even had to sell her car and jewellery to pay her medical expenses.

"It's a long treatment and an expensive one, for which I was facing financial troubles. So I finally opened up to friends in the industry, asking for help because I was unable to carry on without support," Ali told news agency ANI.

"The pandemic has been difficult for everyone but I have been going through a lockdown for the past four years," she added.

Ali also revealed that several of her colleagues from the industry including Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star Sumeet Raghavan, Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh and Neena Gupta have financially helped the actress.

"When they got to know I was going through financial woes, both Sumeet and Sushant, who call me 'Shagufta aapa', came forward and helped me. Even the Cine And TV Artistes'' the actress said.

The Coronavirus induced lockdown made it even worse for Ali to find work for her and the stress caused due to it affected her health. As a result, it became difficult to manage the medical expenses the actress said.

Ali has also been a cancer survivor, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer 20 years ago. She started her career in the late 1980s with appearances in Hero No 1, Mehndi, and Sirf Tum but gained recognition with Saans.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha