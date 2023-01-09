Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik's Latest Post Sparks Dating Rumours; See

B-town actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik reportedly parted ways in 2019. The duo dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2011. Recently, Avantika shared a series of pictures featuring her family time, some of her memorable pics, and seemingly the man with whom she is in love.

Sharing the December Dump, she wrote in the caption, "#decemberdump in January!! ‘‘Twas the szn but it’s over now…." The last pic caught everybody's attention as it featured her with a man named Sahib Singh Lamba, which has now sparked dating rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avantika Malik (@avantikamalik18)

Netizens were quick to react as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user commented, "Hey looks like someone new is in your life! Congrats," another one wrote, "You look graceful dear Avantika! Loved that neck piece on you…. Keep shining and posting more lovely pictures! Lots of love to you and Imara," while others dropped hearts to the comments section.

It is pertinent to note that Imran Khan and Avantika parted ways in 2019, but they never officially filed for a divorce. According to a report by E Times, Khan had decided to not get back with Malik. "Imran does not want to get back and restart his marital life, at least not with Avantika," the report quoted.

According to the E Times, they once ran into each other at a wedding reception held at Mumbai's Trident Hotel. However, they were cordial and kind to one another and showed no signs of hostility.