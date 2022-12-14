IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series 2022: Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat, Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Get Top Spots; Full List

With the advent of OTT streaming platforms, the consumption of web series has boomed making it the new hot topic in the industry entertainment industry. IMDb recently released its Top 10 online web series of India. The list of web series contained different genre content from varied streaming platforms such as Prime, Netflix and others.

The list was topped by Amazon's Prime ‘Panchayat’. Set in a remote village of UP, ‘Panchayat’ is an Indian comedy-drama which captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a ‘Panchayat’ office. Further, the list also consisted of Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's ‘Rocket Boys’ and Shefali Shah's Delhi Crimes

Presenting the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web series of the year 2022 🥁💛 How many of your favourites made it to the list?#IMDbBestof2022 pic.twitter.com/mGJgdFpVAS — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) December 14, 2022

The Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2022 list has representation from six subscription-based platforms, with one show each from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and Zee5, and three from SonyLIV, pointing to the wide array of choices that customers enjoy in the streaming subscription space.

Here Check the Full List Of IMDb's Top 10 Online Web Series Of India 2022:

Panchayat Delhi Crime Rocket Boys Human Apharan Gullak NCR Days Abhay Campus Diaries College Romance

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, at Prime Video, India said, “We are absolutely thrilled that the Amazon Original series Panchayat continues to charm audiences in its second season. Audiences today, appreciate local, rooted stories with relatable characters, and Panchayat transcends on-screen portrayals to strike an emotional chord with the viewers through the lens of a light-hearted comedy.

We are thrilled to be ranked #1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2022 list and would like to thank our fans and IMDb users who are deeply invested in the story and characters of the series. We cannot wait to see what the residents of Phulera will do next.”

IMDb, each year releases a list of popular web series and last year Aspirants, a story of the journey of three UPSC aspirants and their friendship against all odds topped the list, followed by Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Dhindora’ and Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Family Man’.

For the lesser known, IMDB determines its list of the most popular films and web series released in India by the actual page views gained by the films which could impact more than 200 million visitors on IMDB