IMDB’s Top 10 Indian Movies Of 2022: The Kashmir Files Only Bollywood Film To Make Its Way | See Full List

The South-Indian cinema is roaring high in the box-office collections and overseas award nights as well, where Tollywood creations are currently ruling the Indian entertainment market. Recently, IMDB released its list of the top 10 movies of 2022, and only one Bollywood film was seen on the list.

IMDB determines its list of the most popular films and web series released in India by the actual page views gained by the films which could impact more than 200 million visitors on IMDB. Capturing the second position on the list, the whole tally was filled with South hits, where the top rank was taken by SS Rajamouli's superhit blockbuster 'RRR.'

Check out the list:

RRR The Kashmir Files K.G.F: Chapter 2 Vikram Kantara Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Major Sita Ramam Ponniyin Selvan: Part One 777 Charlie

The top rank taken by SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', allows a pre-Independence fictional story that revolves around two real-life Indian rebels portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was also captured in a pivotal role.

The film was released in five languages in early March, mainly in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. 'RRR' also received the Golden Globe Awards nominations earlier this week in the categories of Best Song and Best Foreign Film.

Talking about 'The Kashmir Files', the film was helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar in lead roles. The film portrays the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from their community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

'The Kashmir Files' was released on March 11 and is one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year. However, Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster and the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, 'Brahmastra', did not make it into the top 10. The film starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.